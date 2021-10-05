Last April, Marco Lucchinelli – world champion of the ‘500’ with Suzuki in 1981 – had provided his point of view on the progress of Valentino Rossi, expressing decidedly cutting words: “Now enough, off to the young and he takes a place away from one of them“And explaining that seeing him run only”to arrive” and not “to win“Did not reflect the figure of”genius and martian”That had built up over the years. The statements then reached Rossi’s own ear, who had not let himself be prayed to in the reply: “Whenever I see him he’s super nice to me, I’d like to say he licks my ass but maybe that’s a bad way to say it. I don’t know, at a certain point Lucchinelli started talking badly about me, but I didn’t quite understand why“.

As the months went by, Valentino Rossi did not achieve significant results, coming to the decision that 2021 will be his last year in MotoGP. During the podcast of the Gazzetta dello Sport, Marco Lucchinelli wanted to go back to what happened, revealing some rather unpleasant details: “I was upset when in the last interview I gave, they offended me for expressing an opinion, wished death to me, my son and mom, because now on social media they are all great artists. I just said one thing that, looking at it today, wasn’t all that wrong, namely that Valentino Rossi should have stopped“.

The 67 former Ceparana driver then replied in rhymes to the ‘Doctor’: “They called me a lick when those around him are. And I didn’t say it in an offensive sense, because after you have won ten races, if now you struggle to get zero points …“, Concluded Lucchinelli.