14.45 – Let’s start our report by recalling the starting grid. The front row is the ‘dream’ one with all three big names expected on the eve in the top three positions. Martin starts ahead of Bagnaia and Marquez.

The top 10 of the world

1. Martin 241

2. Bagnaia 238

3. Bastianini 192

4. Marc Marquez 179

5. Viñales 130

6. Coast 122

7. Binder 114

8. By Giannantonio 104

9. Espargaro 99

10. Alex Marquez 92.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the Sprint of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ringeleventh round of the 2024 world championship.

The rules of the Sprint remain unchanged: the starting grid is established by the Qualifying, the scoring system remains identical and therefore 12 points for the first, 9 for the second, 7 for the third, 6 for the fourth, 5 for the fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth, 1 for the ninth,

The Sprint will leave at 3:00 pm and will have a race distance of 14 laps.

