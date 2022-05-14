The crucial phase of the home weekend starts badly for Johann Zarco. One of the two favorites of the Le Mans public, together with the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, in fact suffered a setback on the starting grid. The rider of the Ducati Pramac team, who had set the sixth fastest time at the end of Q2, will in fact have to slide back three places tomorrow, starting the French GP from ninth position, in the third row.

In fact, Zarco was sanctioned by the race direction for hindering Pol Espargarò’s Honda in his fastest lap. According to the MotoGP Stewards, # 5 was in drive slowly into the trajectory, disturbing the Spanish rider’s bike that was coming at high speed. A hard blow to the ambitions of Zarco, who in the championship has just returned from the heavy ‘zero’ at Jerez and who at Le Mans in the premier class has already obtained two second places in his career: in 2017 on the Yamaha and last year, behind to Jack Miller.

