Feast of engines next weekend with the MotoGP busy at Mugello for the Italian Grand Prix, F1 in Monaco and the Indycar which will close an unmissable Sunday with the Indianapolis 500. Fabio Quartararo will present himself in Tuscany as leader of the classification and as winner of the 2021 edition, a victory favored by the slip of Francesco Bagnaia during the second lap at the same point – the Arrabbiata-2 – in which more or less the day before it was consummated the tragedy of Jason Dupasquier during the Moto3 qualifying.

In pursuit of El Diablo, Aleix Espargarò and Enea Bastianini are very launched, capable of winning three races out of the seven so far disputed. In addition, Aprilia will lead to Mugello an updated engineone more weapon for the Granollers driver who has always been on the podium in the last three races.

In Moto2 Celestino Vietti is still in the lead in the standings, but the advantage over Ai Ogura has dropped to 16 points. 17 points instead divide Dennis Foggia and Jaume Masia from Sergio Garcia in Moto3.

The event will be broadcast on Sky Sport MotoGP and it will be live also in the clear up TV8. FormulaPassion.it as always, it will offer the direct text of all the MotoGP sessions. Below are the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes. MotoE is also on the track.

MotoGP 2022, Italian GP, ​​session times

Friday 27 May

08.25-08.45 am, Moto E, PL1

09.00-09.40, Moto3, PL1

09.55-10.40, MotoGP, PL1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10.55-11.35 am, Moto2, PL1

12.35-12.55, Moto E, PL2

13.15-13.55, Moto3, PL2

14.10-14.50, MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15.10-15.50, Moto2, PL2

16.50-17.20, MotoE, Q1 and Q2

Saturday 28 May

09.00-09.40, Moto3, PL3

09.55-10.40, MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10.55-11.35 am, Moto2, PL3

12.35-12.50, Moto3, Q1

13.00-13.15, Moto3, Q2

13.30-14.00, MotoGP, PL4 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

14.10-14.25, MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

14.35-14.50, MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15.05-15.20, Moto2, Q1

15.30-15.45, Moto2, Q2

4.15 pm, MotoE, Race-1

Sunday 29 May

09.00-09.10, Moto3, Warm Up

09.20-09.30, Moto2, Warm Up

09.20-10.00, MotoGP, Warm Up (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11.00 am, Moto3, Race

12.20, Moto2, Race

2.00 pm, MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

3.30 pm, MotoE Race

Programming on TV8

Saturday 28 May

12.30 Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP qualifying

Sunday 29 May

11.00 Moto3, Race

12.20 Moto2, Race

2.00 pm MotoGP, Race

MotoGP circuit

Route: 5.2 km

Curves: 15, 6 to the left, 9 to the right

Width: 14m

Longest straight: 1.141m

MotoGP roll of honor

2002 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2003 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2004 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2005 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2006 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2007 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2008 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2009 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2010 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2011 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2012 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2013 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2014 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2015 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2016 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2017 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2018 – Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati)

2019 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati)

2021 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

Moto2 roll of honor

2010 – Andrea Iannone (Speed ​​Up)

2011 – Marc Marquez (Suter)

2012 – Andrea Iannone (Speed ​​Up)

2013 – Scott Redding (Kalex)

2014 – Tito Rabat (Kalex)

2015 – Tito Rabat (Kalex)

2016 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2017 – Mattia Pasini (Kalex)

2018 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2019 – Alex Marquez (Kalex)

2021 – Remy Gardner (Kalex)

Moto3 roll of honor

2012 – Maverick Viñales (FTR Honda)

2013 – Luis Salom (KTM)

2014 – Romano Fenati (KTM)

2015 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2016 – Brad Binder (KTM)

2017 – Andrea Migno (KTM)

2018 – Jorge Martin (Honda)

2019 – Tony Arbolino (Honda)

2021 – Dennis Foggia (Honda)