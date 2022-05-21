Feast of engines next weekend with the MotoGP busy at Mugello for the Italian Grand Prix, F1 in Monaco and the Indycar which will close an unmissable Sunday with the Indianapolis 500. Fabio Quartararo will present himself in Tuscany as leader of the classification and as winner of the 2021 edition, a victory favored by the slip of Francesco Bagnaia during the second lap at the same point – the Arrabbiata-2 – in which more or less the day before it was consummated the tragedy of Jason Dupasquier during the Moto3 qualifying.
In pursuit of El Diablo, Aleix Espargarò and Enea Bastianini are very launched, capable of winning three races out of the seven so far disputed. In addition, Aprilia will lead to Mugello an updated engineone more weapon for the Granollers driver who has always been on the podium in the last three races.
In Moto2 Celestino Vietti is still in the lead in the standings, but the advantage over Ai Ogura has dropped to 16 points. 17 points instead divide Dennis Foggia and Jaume Masia from Sergio Garcia in Moto3.
The event will be broadcast on Sky Sport MotoGP and it will be live also in the clear up TV8. FormulaPassion.it as always, it will offer the direct text of all the MotoGP sessions. Below are the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes. MotoE is also on the track.
MotoGP 2022, Italian GP, session times
Friday 27 May
08.25-08.45 am, Moto E, PL1
09.00-09.40, Moto3, PL1
09.55-10.40, MotoGP, PL1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)
10.55-11.35 am, Moto2, PL1
12.35-12.55, Moto E, PL2
13.15-13.55, Moto3, PL2
14.10-14.50, MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)
15.10-15.50, Moto2, PL2
16.50-17.20, MotoE, Q1 and Q2
Saturday 28 May
09.00-09.40, Moto3, PL3
09.55-10.40, MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)
10.55-11.35 am, Moto2, PL3
12.35-12.50, Moto3, Q1
13.00-13.15, Moto3, Q2
13.30-14.00, MotoGP, PL4 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)
14.10-14.25, MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)
14.35-14.50, MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)
15.05-15.20, Moto2, Q1
15.30-15.45, Moto2, Q2
4.15 pm, MotoE, Race-1
Sunday 29 May
09.00-09.10, Moto3, Warm Up
09.20-09.30, Moto2, Warm Up
09.20-10.00, MotoGP, Warm Up (live written on FormulaPassion.it)
11.00 am, Moto3, Race
12.20, Moto2, Race
2.00 pm, MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it)
3.30 pm, MotoE Race
Programming on TV8
Saturday 28 May
12.30 Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP qualifying
Sunday 29 May
11.00 Moto3, Race
12.20 Moto2, Race
2.00 pm MotoGP, Race
MotoGP circuit
Route: 5.2 km
Curves: 15, 6 to the left, 9 to the right
Width: 14m
Longest straight: 1.141m
MotoGP roll of honor
2002 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)
2003 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)
2004 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
2005 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
2006 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
2007 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
2008 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
2009 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)
2010 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)
2011 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)
2012 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)
2013 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)
2014 – Marc Marquez (Honda)
2015 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)
2016 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)
2017 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)
2018 – Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati)
2019 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati)
2021 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
Moto2 roll of honor
2010 – Andrea Iannone (Speed Up)
2011 – Marc Marquez (Suter)
2012 – Andrea Iannone (Speed Up)
2013 – Scott Redding (Kalex)
2014 – Tito Rabat (Kalex)
2015 – Tito Rabat (Kalex)
2016 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)
2017 – Mattia Pasini (Kalex)
2018 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)
2019 – Alex Marquez (Kalex)
2021 – Remy Gardner (Kalex)
Moto3 roll of honor
2012 – Maverick Viñales (FTR Honda)
2013 – Luis Salom (KTM)
2014 – Romano Fenati (KTM)
2015 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)
2016 – Brad Binder (KTM)
2017 – Andrea Migno (KTM)
2018 – Jorge Martin (Honda)
2019 – Tony Arbolino (Honda)
2021 – Dennis Foggia (Honda)
