The CONI Gold Collars Delivery Ceremony was held today in Rome, inside the Monumental Gymnasium of Palazzo H of the Foro Italico University. The highest honor of Italian sport is awarded to all Italian athletes capable of winning the world title in their discipline in the current year.

The winners were awarded the Gold Collar by the Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, by the President of CONI Giovanni Malagò and by the President of the Italian Paralympic Committee, Luca Pancalli. Accompanied by FMI President Giovanni Copioli, Francesco Bagnaia (MotoGP World Champion) and Andrea Verona (EnduroGP World Champion) represented the world of motorcycling. Both appeared enthusiastic, they were applauded for a long time by the top Italian managers and by the best sportsmen of our country. The ceremony was broadcast live on Rai 2.

“Receiving the Golden Collar for sporting merit for the second time is a great honor and as a MotoGP World Champion it is something that excites me even more. As an Italian I can only show this award with infinite pride and esteem for the great feat that we have accomplished all together. I thank CONI and President Malagò for their trust ”, said Bagnaia.

World champion Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

Malagò then recalled that Bagnaia and the Ducati team will be received on Wednesday by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, an occasion that will be attended by FMI President Giovanni Copioli.

“The passion for Enduro was born thanks to my father” declared the Pata Talento Azzurro FMI. “It all started for fun, for fun but going forward I obtained prestigious results and over time I managed to reach these levels”, added Verona.

“Bagnaia and Verona respectively represent speed and off-road so, ideally, all motorcycling. I am very happy that two young riders of their caliber have been able to collect the Collare d’Oro: they are athletes with strong, healthy values ​​and who give a excellent image of motorcycling. Never over the top, they make passion and commitment the basis for achieving the results they obtain. They are very positive figures for our sport. As the Italian Motorcycle Federation we will continue our work aimed at training and growing talents and continue to be present, as has been the case for years, at the CONI Gold Collars Ceremony ”, concluded the president of the IMF, Giovanni Copioli.