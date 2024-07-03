A bad crash in the Sprint race at Assen knocked him out for Sunday’s race, but Aleix Espargaro isn’t giving up: he’ll try to race at Sachsenring. Having slipped on Friday in the afternoon free practice, suffering a nasty blow to his coccyx, on Saturday he was the protagonist of a highside at the last corner of the last lap of the Sprint, ending up in the medical center.

Then taken to the hospital in Assen, the Aprilia rider underwent an X-ray on his right hand, which revealed a fracture. Despite the injury, the check-up on Sunday morning before the warm-up gave the rider from Granollers the OK. He could have also taken part in the race, but Aleix preferred to stop because the pain was too strong while trying to put on his glove. This is how he wanted to protect himself also in view of the German Grand Prix.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This weekend in fact sees the ninth seasonal event, the last one before the summer break, and the Captain aims to be there to close this first part of 2024 with a bang. Espargaro, fresh from his announcement as a Honda tester starting next season (as Motorsport.com anticipated last month), is undergoing intense physiotherapy sessions to be able to recover as quickly as possible in view of the German weekend.

At Sachsenring, Espargaro will undergo a new check-up before taking to the track for the first free practice session: “My hand is still not right, it’s a really complicated injury because it involves the hand on the gas. I have no mobility and it hurts a lot, however, I want to try. It’s a very particular track, where you go anti-clockwise. I’ll do the therapy until Thursday and then I’ll arrive at Sachsenring at the last moment, to try to take part in FP1”.

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, on the other hand, arrives in top form and feels he has the level to fight with the leading riders. However, the Spaniard left Assen disappointed for not being able to express his full potential. The Sachsenring is not a track where he has had great success in the past, but the goal is to finally express his abilities: “Sachsenring is not one of my favorite tracks, but I am confident that we can do a great job. I have achieved several podiums and pole positions in Germany; I continue with the spirit of Assen, I am motivated and determined to do a good job before the summer break”.