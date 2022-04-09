There was no better place for it Cameron Beaubier to sign the first pole position in his career in Moto2. The American driver in fact set the best time in qualifying in front of his home crowd in Austin, Texas. The former ruler of the US speed championships stopped the clock at 2’08 ″ 751, the new track record. Beaubier preceded the world leader Celestino Vietti, who entered Q2 from Q1.

Complete the first row Aron Canet, direct opponent in the standings of the VR46 driver. Canet crashed in the final while trying to assault the very first positions and in the past he has already won at COTA, reiterating today that he is at ease on the US track. Second row for Tony Arbolino and the two Gas Gases of Albert Arenas and Jake Dixon. Tenth position for Pedro Acosta, eighth Fermin Aldeguer, only eleventh Ai Ogura, who also crashed during Q2.

Moto2 2022 GP of the Americas the starting grid (the first five rows)