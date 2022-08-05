A 41-year-old woman from Beilen, Drenthe, is suspected of abusing her daughter, along with her lover with whom she had an SM relationship. The woman and her Wassenaar lover have been detained since February after the girl filed a complaint against them. The sexual abuse is said to have taken place from 2014, when the daughter was 8 years old. Years later she went to the police.

