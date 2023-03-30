The Tesla founder and former US president each have more than 133 million followers on Twitter. But now Elon Musk has passed Barack Obama. In third place is a pop star.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has replaced former US President Barack Obama as the user with the most followers on the online platform. The technology billionaire and head of the electric car manufacturer Tesla was followed by more than 133.084 million users on Thursday, and Obama had more than 133.041 million followers.

Musk took over the short message service last October for $ 44 billion (today around 41 billion euros). In the course of a chaotic restructuring of the platform, the pugnacious entrepreneur fired top Twitter management and more than two-thirds of the 7,500 employees. He also released blocked user accounts like that of former US President Donald Trump.

Twitter has repeatedly had to deal with technical problems in recent months and has lost many advertising customers. Musk wants to make the platform financially viable through paid subscriptions, but has had limited success. From April 1st, the platform wants to remove the verification ticks from the accounts of users who do not have a paid subscription.