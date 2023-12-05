Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Press Split

Welcome to the most livable city in Italy: This picture shows the Piazza della Liberta in Udine. © IMAGO / Val Thoermer



Italy offers all kinds of temptations for many tourists. Not just sun, beach and sea. A newspaper names the most livable city in the country.

Milan – If that isn’t a huge surprise. For the 34th time, the Milan-based company selected the award Business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore the most livable city in Italy – based on a sophisticated points system that takes pretty much everything into account. A new winner emerged. For the first time, Udine landed in the place in the sun in the ranking.

Most livable city in Italy: Udine comes in first place for the first time

This is the fourth time that the city in the far northeast, with a population of 100,000, has been in the top ten places, after 2016, 2020 and 2021. Udine, which from a German perspective is primarily associated with football star Oliver Bierhoff, had not previously made it into the top three.

Second place is taken by five-time winners and defending champions Bologna, who recently made headlines because of the special protective belt under construction for one of their leaning towers. The university town in Emilia-Romagna was top in the “Demography, Health and Society” category.

Third place went – ​​once again – to Trent. The city from Trentino-South Tyrol has to be content with bronze place for the ninth time, but was also the winner in 2007 and 2013.

There’s a lot going on: In Milan’s famous Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, a few people are crowding around the Christmas tree. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images



Ranking of Italian cities: Rome clearly misses the top ten – Florence ahead of Milan

107 cities and provinces were examined in 90 categories, which were divided into six groups. It turned out that the north of Italy performed significantly better. Florence was already the southernmost city in the top 10, coming in sixth. The capital Rome was only left with a midfield position at position 35.

The other top ten places went to Aosta in fourth, Bergamo in fifth, Modena in seventh, Milan in eighth, Monza-Brianza in ninth and Verona in tenth. It is worth mentioning that Trieste and Bolzano only arrived at twelve and thirteen.

Video: 27 meters high – huge Christmas tree erected in St. Peter’s Square

Udine is the most livable city in Italy: Florence is slipping down – Milan is at the top when it comes to economy

Bergamo won the “Environment and Services” category and can look forward to the best placement in its history. Milan, which unsurprisingly feels at home in the top ten, was unbeatable in the “Economy and Work” category.

Florence, on the other hand, lost three positions compared to the previous year, which is explained, among other things, by the number of burglaries and robberies on the street and the high rents. Monza and Brianza come out on top in the area of ​​“wealth and consumption”, while Trieste is number one in “culture and leisure”.

The university town of Chieti in Abruzzo only came in 61st overall, but is at the top for “Justice and Security”. Foggia is at the bottom of the rankings, with Naples two places ahead. From the Mezzogiorno, i.e. southern Italy, only Cagliari, in 23rd place, manages to achieve a truly presentable place.

Udine wins study of Italian cities: best city for quality of life for women

The question remains what makes Udine the front runner. At least eleven places went up compared to the previous year. The Friuli city was first in quality of life for women and eighth in quality of life for children, and according to the study also has the most gyms, swimming pools and wellness centers.

In the “Justice and Security” category – one of the six major test areas – it came in fourth place thanks to rare fires, computer crime and car thefts. In addition, there are few families in Udine with an income of less than 7,000 euros and hardly any bankrupt companies.

You have to get up earlier to see this: here you can see the Piazza della Repubblica in Florence in the morning. © IMAGO / Design Pics



Ranking of the most livable cities in Italy: There are up to 1000 points per category

To create the ranking, points were awarded in all 90 categories, with the best city or province receiving 1,000 points and the worst receiving none. All other 105 participants were then ranked according to their distance between them.

For each of the six main categories, a ranking was determined based on the average score for the 15 indicators included, which were weighted equally. The final ranking is based on the simple arithmetic mean of the six rankings in the main categories “Wealth and Consumption”, “Economy and Work”, “Environment and Services”, “Demography, Society and Health”, “Justice and Security” and “Culture”. and leisure”.

Further news about city rankings: Munich is number one in Germany

In the Ranking of the most livable cities in the world Munich slipped further in 2023. The Bavarian capital is considered number one in Germany when it comes to digitalization. The best cities for emigrants are in Spain. Both most crowded holiday destinations a city in Italy is at the forefront. (mg)