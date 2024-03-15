The enormous variety of games presented in mobile application format allows anyone to locate, download and participate in the one that really amuses them and with which they feel identified. However, the success of some of them makes them go down in history due to the large number of users who have similar tastes and entertainment formulas.

In this sense, it is well worth presenting the list of the most downloaded game apps in the online store Play Store. In this way, you can get to know them, play them and check if your personal taste matches that of the majority, they are overrated or, in fact, they are great games that you have to discover and enjoy.

1. Subway Surfers

The absolute leader in downloads is this game where, either with Jake or with another character, you must run, jump, slide and surf on the train tracks of big cities, fleeing from the inspector and achieving the highest scores possible. It obtains number one thanks to its more than 1.3 billion installations on mobile phones around the world.

2. Candy Crush Saga

Many emulators or adaptations have appeared for this original title in other recreational environments, such as the slot machine. Sugar Rush game, which, although intended for adult audiences, maintains the aesthetics of the original Candy Crush Saga. It is estimated that there are around 1 billion downloads and that approximately 9 million people play for three hours a day or more. In this game, participants must complete the different levels by exchanging, to eliminate, colored candies in quantities of three or more, to replace them with new ones and continue increasing the points with more matches.

3. My Talking Tom

With 750 million downloads, the talking cat continues to entertain the little ones. It is an application that has been adapting improvements over the years, but without losing its essence. My Talking Tom is not a game for many, but it offers hours of entertainment. Its system is to present a cat that repeats the words of a human interlocutor. Something so simple has achieved that many downloads and a YouTube channel with 12 million subscribers.

4. Pou

The legendary tamagochi of the 80s and 90s had its perfect digital adaptation in Pou. Pou is approaching 700 million downloads, being one of the applications that lasts the longest installed on mobile devices. As one might imagine when remembering the tamagochis, Pou is a virtual creature that must be taken care of, its tender alien appearance invites you to be careful with it, feed it, play with it and clean it regularly, and even clean it. Personalize to each person's taste.

5. Temple Run 2

To conclude this winning quintet of the most downloaded Android game applications, a game that is presented in endless runner mode, that is, the avatar being used will run and move through endless terrain, avoiding all kinds of dangers. Currently, it has accumulated close to 700 million downloads, although it is a game that continues to trend, so it is expected to exceed this amount soon.

Other games that also accumulate a good number of downloads are Hill Climb Racing, Clash of Clans, 8 Ball Pool, My Talking Angela and the first installment of Temple Run.