And the Russian “Tass” agency quoted, on Friday, the director of the North America Department in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alexander Darchev, as saying that if there is no American wisdom, the severed diplomatic relations between the two countries may become a reality.

Darchev expressed his hope that the United States would show enough prudence to prevent relations with Russia from reaching the stage of direct confrontation.

The Russian diplomat confirmed that it was the United States that began to destroy bilateral relations with Russia.

He continued, “Washington chose to isolate itself from Moscow, but it is trying to evade its responsibility, as if someone else pushed relations between the two countries towards the point of no return.”

Very strained relations

Russian-American relations have witnessed an accelerating deterioration, since President Joe Biden arrived at the White House in January 2021, and a summit that brought him together with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin did not succeed in resolving the outstanding issues between them in the summer of that year.

But relations entered a dangerous stage with the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war on February 24, and the subsequent imposition of unparalleled sanctions on Moscow by the United States, and Washington provided billions of dollars in military support to Kyiv, the latest of which was the Patriot missile defense system two days ago.

On the other hand, Putin says that America, by supplying weapons to Kyiv, is prolonging the conflict, pointing out that Washington has long sought to divide Russia.

On Thursday, the Kremlin accused the United States of running a proxy war in Ukraine, after it provided the latter with the Patriot system.