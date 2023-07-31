Mortgage | Interest rates turned down – such expenses would be at current interest rates

The one-year euribor fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Monday.

The speeches of interest peaks in market interest rates such as Euribor for a year received further confirmation on Monday. The most common reference interest rate for Finnish mortgages, the 12-month Euribor, fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Monday.

On Monday, the interest rate was quoted at 4.064 percent. The last time the interest rate was lower than this was on June 19, when the interest rate was quoted at 4.046 percent. As recently as Friday, the interest rate was at 4.111 percent.

Shorter interest rates also fell slightly on Monday. The six-month euribor was quoted at 3.929 percent and the three-month euribor at 3.715 percent.

The ECB central bank raised its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points last week. Last week, several experts estimated that the interest peaks of the ECB, and thereby also of market interest rates, may have already been seen.

After the beginning of 2022, interest rates have risen at a historically fast rate, because at that time, for example, the euribor for one year was around half a percentage point below zero.

About a third of households in Finland have a mortgage.