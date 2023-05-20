Mortal Kombat 1 will be an effective reboot for the NetherRealm Studios series: producer Ed Boon explained that the plot of the game will not continue that of the eleventh chapter, and that the characters will have different history and connections compared to what has been seen so far.

Announced two days ago with a trailer, Mortal Kombat 1 “will score the beginning of a new universe“, Boon said in a video with community manager Tyler Lansdown. “This is not a sequel to the events of Mortal Kombat 11.”

“In this new timeline the characters have completely different rolesand we wanted to clarify this aspect, to emphasize it to the fullest starting from the title of the game: that’s why it’s called Mortal Kombat 1.”

“It’s about a new beginning for the series: You’ll see these characters reintroduced in never-before-seen roles, with different relationships linking them to each other, and that was the main reason we chose that name.”

The narrative campaign of Mortal Kombat 1 will therefore take care of telling all this, revealing the background of the various characters and the new reality of theuniverse created by Liu Kangwho in the eleventh chapter became a full-fledged fire god.

More details in our special on Mortal Kombat 1.