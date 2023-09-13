The son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, chef Daniel Sancho continues to make headlines in the Spanish media after having murdered and dismembered Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta.

Likewise, details continue to be known about how the chef carried out the murder of the Colombian, these events being narrated by him to the Thai authorities.

Just a few days ago, in Telecinco’s ‘Let’s see’ magazine, exclusive images of Sancho explaining to the authorities how everything happened, from the hotel room.

According to Fernando Cocho in the program Code 10, from Mediaset, Spain, there have been at least four times that the chef has had to visit the crime scene again along with the police to narrate the events that preceded Arrieta’s death.

For this, the program contacted a morphopsychologist so that, from the eyes of a professional, the psychological profile of the murderer could be found.

The specialist Paloma Ramón was in charge of describing each of Sancho’s movements in his encounters with the police in the hotel room.

In the first video you can see a comfortable and calm Daniel Sancho, because according to the expert, this is a safe place for him. “He would have to have a physiological or mental alteration and we don’t see anything like that,” said Ramón.

(You may be interested: Thailand police chief reveals how Daniel Sancho was ‘tricked’ into confessing)

According to the morphopsychologist, Sancho’s body language is typical of a person who wants to manipulate the situation: “He kneels on the bed. He is marking a territory. “His body is entering an area that belongs to authority.”

On the other hand, the moment the authorities find the money, Sancho makes a gesture of rage and hatred, because according to morphopsychology, the money denoted his great desire for freedom, for get out of that supposed ‘golden cage’ in which he found himself.

(You may be interested: Edwin Arrieta’s sister sends a surprising and heartfelt message to Daniel Sancho’s parents)

At the end, the professional states that the key moment to know Sancho’s personality It is the one when he explained to the authorities what he did with the doctor’s body.

Here there is no sign of sadness: “He has internal coldness. There is no emotionality and he does not have any type of conscience about what he has done. The degree of narcissism is what keeps him so calm,” said the professional.

Thai police ask for the death penalty for Daniel Sancho for the crime of a Colombian

LUZ ANGELA DOMÍNGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

More news

‘I don’t have time for my life’: they reveal the dreams that Edwin Arrieta did not fulfill

Defense of Daniel Sancho will seek that the Arrieta murder case be in Spain

Woman reveals the story that Daniel Sancho invented after killing Edwin Arrieta