And earlier, Morocco announced the extension of the closure of the borders with the outside due to the risks of the “Omicron” mutant until the end of the year at least, but the Kingdom announced that it would allow exceptional flights to return stranded citizens from abroad.

In the same vein, the Moroccan authorities announced the imposition of a temporary curfew, on New Year’s Eve, between twelve o’clock at night and six in the morning, as part of efforts to prevent the emerging corona virus.

A statement issued by the Moroccan government said that these measures aim to preserve “the important positive results achieved by the Kingdom in confronting this pandemic.”

The government explained that these measures include “preventing all celebrations related to the New Year’s Day, and preventing hotels, restaurants, and all tourist establishments and facilities from organizing special celebrations and programs for this occasion.”

The measures include closing restaurants and cafes at half past eleven at night, and banning night movement on New Year’s Eve from twelve o’clock at night until six in the morning.

The government stressed that “the risk of the epidemic spreading is still present, and the current situation remains in need of strict adherence to all male and female citizens by all the directives of the public authorities, and all the precautionary measures adopted by the health authorities.”