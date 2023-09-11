Morocco Earthquake | A lot of international aid was offered to Morocco after the earthquake

Help has been offered both financially and in the form of sending tents and rescue workers, for example.

Several countries have offered their help to earthquake-ravaged Morocco. So far, Morocco has announced that it will accept aid from Britain, Spain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

For example, 86 rescue workers and eight search dogs were sent from Spain on Sunday to help find survivors.

Help has also been offered by France, Turkey and the United States, among others. Help has been offered both financially and in the form of sending tents and rescue workers, for example.

Several international aid organizations have also said that they are ready to help both financially and in other ways. For example, the Finnish Red Cross (SPR) said on Sunday that it is ready to send humanitarian aid to Morocco.

A strong earthquake shook Morocco on Friday. More than 2,100 people have died. In addition, more than 2,400 people have reportedly been injured. Many of them have serious injuries.