With the firm idea of ​​continuing with the transformation process started by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the aspirants to be the coordinators of the defense of the Fourth Transformation in Mexico They carry this message to all corners of the country.

Marcelo Ebrard, Ricardo Monreal, Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López, Manuel Velasco and Gerardo Fernández Noroña mentioned in their informative assemblies the participation they had in the celebration that the president led in the capital’s Zócalo on the occasion of the fifth year of the electoral triumph of Brunette.

However, each one brought a different message to their encounter with society.

Monreal chose to carry a message of citizen security, while Velasco insists on the need to create bike lanes in every city in the country.

Likewise, Gerardo Fernández Noroña and Adán Augusto lived with people of indigenous origin, but it was Noroña who proposed the permanence of the traditional language from the schools.

Meanwhile, Claudia Sheinbaum carries a feminist message to those who accompany her in her assemblies.

MORELOS

“On a foundation that began five years ago, we can build the floor to reach higher”

Marcelo Ebrard

morenist

In a tour of the state of Morelos, former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard urged citizens to continue building a stronger Mexico on the foundations that were built just five years ago.

“That Mexico is stronger, that we do not have poverty, we want Mexico not to have the poverty that it has, we want people to do better, to have better salaries, to go up, scholarships for children,” he stated in the informative assembly before the citizens of Morelos.

He first visited a popular market and lived with a musical youth group.

EDOMEX

“We have to strengthen the presence of the Permanent Armed Forces in some states”

Ricardo Monreal

morenist

Ricardo Monreal affirmed that the goals achieved in this administration are doubly meritorious, considering the conditions in which the country was received and the devastating effects of the pandemic, but problems such as insecurity persist, because “it has not been easy to fight the organized crime”, which advanced for decades, he said.

During the informative assembly that he held at the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, the doctor noted that despite the large number of inhabitants and the difficulty in governing Mexico City, the public security strategy in this entity is effective.

YUCATAN

“Mexico is changing thanks to the people of Mexico. It is no longer written with an M for machismo”

Claudia Sheinbaum

morenist

“Today with the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and with the Fourth Transformation there is also a transformation for women,” Claudia Sheinbaum pointed out as a fundamental axis of the 4T movement during a meeting with women this afternoon in Motul, Yucatán, as she asserted that ”Mexico with ‘M’ of machismo is staying back and today is the time of women”.

He pointed out that one of the best ways to continue building a country with well-being is to continue the fight for rights.

TOLUCA

“In the State of Mexico the transformation begins in depth, you decided it”

Adam Augusto Lopez

morenist

Accompanied by indigenous groups, the former Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto López held an informative assembly yesterday in Toluca de Lerdo, State of Mexico

The tour that the Tabasqueñpo made yesterday began in Ecatepec, then in Tanepantla and ended in Toluca de Lerdo. “Throughout the State of Mexico the air of transformation is already being breathed, we recognize in Delfina Gómez an exceptional Mexican who knows and loves the State of Mexico like no one else and who is going to be a great governor of the State of Mexico because Delfina has My support and all of you.”

CDMX

“The construction of bicycle paths is urgent, by law, throughout the country, for the benefit of all”

Manuel Velasco

PVEM

After participating in a cycling tour through Mexico City, the representative of the Green Ecologist Party of MexicoManuel Velasco, exposed the need for bicycle paths to be installed, by law, throughout the country.

“In a cycling tour together with citizens of BICI Gallos Civil Association, we urge to promote the use of bicycles as a road, environmental and healthy habits culture, including the construction of bicycle paths in all cities of the country by law,” he stated. the also aspiring to be coordinator of the defense of the Fourth Transformation.

MERIDA

“We should promote the permanence of indigenous languages ​​in schools”

Gerardo Fernandez

PT

After listening to the representatives of the indigenous peoples of Yucatán, Gerardo Fernández Noroña exposed the need for the permanence of indigenous languages ​​to endure and be taught in public schools throughout the country.

He exalted the culture and greatness of traditional peoples, but above all the need for all of this to last.

In his message, the PT representative spoke about the country’s history, but he did not miss the opportunity to thank President López Obrador for everything he has done for Mexico, whom, he said, no one could replace him.

Gerardo Fernandez Norona