A substantive section concluded to define candidacies of the ruling party towards the renewal of the Presidency of the country and the nine governorships at stake next year. The balance shows that the relative control shown by the Palace for the nomination of Claudia Sheinbaum It left fissures that today multiply at the regional level. The open road seems to begin to fill with political corpses before formal political campaigns are even in sight.

Entities where he governs today Brunettesuch as Mexico City, Puebla or Veracruz, which account for a significant percentage of the national electoral roll, reveal frictions that forced Mario Delgado, Morenista leader, to anticipate that the party leadership will impose “patches” on the lists of candidates drawn up by local leaderships, usually under the aegis of the rulers in power. In this way, the surveys will be loaded with more options.

It seems evident that, as has happened in each six-year term – even those headed by men with a firm hand, such as Carlos Salinas and Gustavo Díaz Ordaz -, Palacio retains large doses of power, but increasingly less effective control mechanisms. The outcome of that equation is now unpredictable up to this point.

In the country’s capital, an internal revolt arose between pens (and brushes) that in many cases have been allowed for five years from the Palace and even from the offices of the capital’s government, which were simultaneously launched against Omar García Harfuch just minutes after the Undersecretary of Government, Alejandro Encinas, had declared that the former Secretary of Security of the capital has accusations in the report on the massacre of Ayotzinapa students in 2014.

García Harfuch is the closest contender to Mrs. Sheinbaumso much so that his own President He came out to defend him, even though he had reservations about the character for years. The incident brought tensions to the table from the hardest block within Brunettelargely connected to the local payroll currently controlled by the interim head of Government, Martí Batres, who is credited with being the promoter of Clara Brugada’s aspirations.

Veracruz is another case for an anthology: the list voted by the “state councilors” yielded Rocío Nahle, Secretary of Energy, who accumulates bitter accusations for benefits under the cover of the disaster in the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery; also, federal deputy Claudia Tella, considered Nahle’s troupe; Eric Cisneros, reviled at some point by the President López ObradorSecretary of Government of the local president, Cuitláhuac García, and Zenyansen Escobar, a very close friend of the governor, former local deputy and, before, famous “stripper” in night bars in Orizaba and Córdoba…

As far as is known, the “patch” in this case can have such a dimension that it reaches up to four! names, namely: Manuel Huerta, “super delegate” of federal programs; Sergio Gutiérrez, federal deputy; Mónica Robles, director of a regional media corporation – and member of a family close to AMLO– and even Citlali Navarro, head of customs in the port of Veracruz…, plus those that arise from the alliance with PT and the Verde.

In Puebla things were no different: the “palomeados” locally were Julio Huerta, a kind of sentimental heir of the late governor Miguel Ángel Barbosa, so he had an adequate place in the team of the new administration headed by Sergio Salomón; with fewer votes, but Ignacio Mier, coordinator of the bench of Brunette in the federal Chamber of Deputies; Olivia Salomón and Lizeth Sánchez García. Alejandro Armenta, senator and open candidate for the nomination, expressed confidence in entering the survey due to the “playoff” – said in football terms – that will determine the national leadership.

The fact that Mexico City, Puebla and Veracruz are states where he governs should not escape your perception, gentle reader. Brunette that they will face – perhaps together with Chiapas and Morelos – an opposition with real possibilities of winning. With the internal frictions that do not stop accumulating, the question will be in favor of whom all those who decided to participate in a game with rules that in the end may seem rigged will lean.

