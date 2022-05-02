Networks for free time resumes healthy leisure among the young population of the municipality of Murcia. The Department of Equality, Youth and Development Cooperation, directed by Teresa Franco, has planned a new program with more than forty activities, aimed at the population between 12 and 30 years of age, which will take place in May and June for eleven weekends in a row. It starts on May 5.

Franco explains that they have resumed, “due to the success obtained”, inclusive leisure activities such as the Table Tennis Championship, in the El Palmar Youth Space, on May 21. On Saturday, May 7, at the Artillery Barracks, you will be able to observe the moon.