Home page world

divide

Gregg MacDonald holds the hand of his 84-year-old mother Chloe in a so-called “hug tent” in the US state of Kentucky. More than 800,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the United States since the pandemic began. © Thomas Peipert / AP / dpa

Sad front runner: With over 800,000 human lives lost, the USA has more corona deaths than any other country in the world.

Washington – Since the pandemic began, more than 800,000 people have died in connection with a corona infection in the United States.

This came out on Tuesday evening (local time) from data from the University of Johns Hopkins (JHU) in Baltimore. The threshold of 700,000 deaths was exceeded in early October.

The Johns Hopkins website is updated regularly and usually shows a slightly higher level than the official figures. In individual cases, however, the numbers have also been revised downwards. According to the US health authority CDC, around 796,000 people had died in connection with the coronavirus by Tuesday.

Most corona deaths worldwide

No country in the world has registered more corona deaths than the United States, which is home to around 330 million people. Brazil is currently in second place with a good 600,000 deaths, followed by India with almost 500,000 victims. According to official figures, around 300,000 deaths each in Mexico and Russia. However, experts assume that the number of unreported cases is higher in all countries, because many deaths and corona infections are not even reported to the authorities.

more on the subject Over 250 million confirmed corona infections worldwide Already more than 250 million corona infections worldwide Corona pandemic: five million deaths exceeded

The number of detected infections in the United States since the start of the pandemic only passed the 50 million threshold on Monday. Around 120,000 new infections are currently reported there every day, almost exclusively with the Delta variant. Every day, an average of around 1,100 people die from the virus, according to the CDC. dpa