Some 46 thousand 923 independent workers have joined the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) through the pilot program to include self-employed people, which began in January 2021.

According to the Institute, the average salary reported by these workers is 251 pesos and 60 percent are men.

The Mexico City, Nuevo Leon and State of Mexicoor concentrate 23 percent of these people who decided to join voluntarily.

In the country there are 12.9 million people considered self-employed independent workers, the majority in informal conditions. With this pilot program, the IMSS It intends that they self-affiliate to be able to contribute and thus enjoy access to health.

“Despite its relevance as part of the productive and social fabric of the Country, this is one of the segments of the population that have traditionally been excluded from the protection provided by social security. Only 0.1 percent of self-employed independent workers has access to medical services.

“Count on social Security contributes to productivity and economic growth, as well as to the dignity and fulfillment of individuals”, considered the IMSS.

The independent workers On their own, they have a share in all sectors of economic activity, predominantly services and commerce, which account for more than 60 percent of the total and are integrated into all social strata.

It is important to note that of the almost 47 thousand affiliated workers9.1 percent lacked a previous work history, that is, it is their first affiliation to the Institute.

Under this scheme they are entitled to five insurances:

3. Life and disability insurance

4. Retirement insurance, unemployment in advanced age and old age

5. Nursery insurance and social benefits.

