The Ministry of Education and the communities, including Murcia, yesterday designed a contingency plan for the schooling of Ukrainian refugees that includes the hiring of support teachers and the homologation of their titles. More than 7,100 Ukrainian children who fled from the Russian invasion have already been sent to school in Spain. Most of the minors are registered in Catalonia, the Valencian Community, the Madrid Community and Andalusia, although Murcia is one of the regions that, proportionally, receives the most refugees, 361 as of yesterday. Most study Primary (171), 86 Infant and 91 Secondary. Only 7 are studying High School. Although the majority are concentrated in Murcia (166), the refugees are present in all municipalities.

Yesterday, the central government estimated school enrollment at around 20,000 minors, although the figure will depend on how long the conflict lasts, as discussed during the Education Sector Conference. To respond to the emergency, it is estimated that a reinforcement of teachers will be necessary to meet the needs of the language, since minors can arrive from Ukraine without speaking Spanish or with a low knowledge of it; psychological care, educational support, counselors and assistants who provide support, as well as the temporary reception of teachers from Ukraine to provide help and the installation of prefabricated classrooms if necessary. In addition, the homologation of the titles of the mothers of these minors who have university training is planned, so that they can work in their profession in Spain. In terms of funding, the European Commission is mobilizing European funds to help member states receive and support refugees.

In the case of minors, their studies will also be homologated. For example, it will be necessary to certify that the children have passed the Primary stage in their country so that they can enroll in ESO the next year. When minors arrive in Spain, they are integrated into classrooms with children of the same age. Next, they are given a Spanish test to determine if they need extra support or an immersion classroom. In parallel, their educational level is evaluated.