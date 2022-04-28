Hungary pays Russia rubles for gas and oil

Hungary is one of the countries within the European Union that is forced to pay for Russian gas and oil through the payment arrangement imposed by Moscow. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó told CNN†

“85 percent of our gas supply comes from Russia, and 65 percent of our oil supply comes from Russia,” said Szijjártó. “This is not for fun, we did not choose the situation.” According to the minister, there are currently no alternative sources or energy routes for Hungary to move away from Russian gas and oil within a few years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last month that “unfriendly countries” would have to pay for gas with Russian rubles. Many European countries refuse to do so, including Poland and Bulgaria. On Wednesday, Russia announced that it would turn off the gas to these two countries. Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov announced that similar steps could be taken for other European countries.