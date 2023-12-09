You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Internet scams are one of the main cybercrimes.
Internet scams are one of the main cybercrimes.
The festival took place in the Dominican Republic. Those who wanted to go bought accommodation and tickets.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The Spanish National Police arrested in Palma (Balearic Islands, Mediterranean) the intermediary of an organization that defrauded about 200,000 euros (about $215,000) from 220 people they hired a false trip from 10 to 17 October to the Dominican Republic to attend a music festival.
The Police followed the trail of the defrauded money and issued an international order to arrest and block the accounts of the leader of this organization, who is outside Spain, reported this Saturday the police force in a statement.
After receiving numerous complaints in the same sense, for now there are 50, the Crime Group Economic and Technological Crimes (Cybercrime) of the Police in Palma opened an investigation.
The vacation package – plane travel, accommodation and concert – It cost 1,500 euros (just over $1,600), although the price could vary depending on surcharges or discounts. Most customers paid by bank transfer.
The injured parties began to suspect when on October 6 they received an email informing of the suspension and postponement of the eventbut when they contacted the organization they gave them their time.
Then they verified that neither the hotel they had planned nor the airline they were supposed to travel with There were no reservations to their names.
The number of victims, about 220 people, are from different parts of Spain and also from other countries, which have created a group of affected people to claim their money. The Police believe that the number of complaints will increase.
EFE
More news
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#people #Spain #scammed #alleged #music #festival
Leave a Reply