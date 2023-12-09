The Spanish National Police arrested in Palma (Balearic Islands, Mediterranean) the intermediary of an organization that defrauded about 200,000 euros (about $215,000) from 220 people they hired a false trip from 10 to 17 October to the Dominican Republic to attend a music festival.

The Police followed the trail of the defrauded money and issued an international order to arrest and block the accounts of the leader of this organization, who is outside Spain, reported this Saturday the police force in a statement.

After receiving numerous complaints in the same sense, for now there are 50, the Crime Group Economic and Technological Crimes (Cybercrime) of the Police in Palma opened an investigation.

The vacation package – plane travel, accommodation and concert – It cost 1,500 euros (just over $1,600), although the price could vary depending on surcharges or discounts. Most customers paid by bank transfer.

The injured parties began to suspect when on October 6 they received an email informing of the suspension and postponement of the eventbut when they contacted the organization they gave them their time.

Then they verified that neither the hotel they had planned nor the airline they were supposed to travel with There were no reservations to their names.

The number of victims, about 220 people, are from different parts of Spain and also from other countries, which have created a group of affected people to claim their money. The Police believe that the number of complaints will increase.

EFE

