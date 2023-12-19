More than 200 Gazans, most of them children, died in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip due to air and artillery attacks by the Israeli Army in different parts of the enclave, including 30 civilians in a bombardment in Rafah, a “humanitarian zone” in the extreme south.

“During the last few hours the Israeli occupation forces committed 17 horrible massacres in all areas of the Gaza Strip. “214 martyrs and 300 wounded have reached hospitals and a large number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads,” the spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry, Ashraf al Qudra, reported on Tuesday.

Since the start of the war on October 7, 19,667 Gazans have been killed, most of them civilians including more than 8,000 children, and 52,586 have been injured; according to the latest count from the Hamas-controlled ministry.

“Israeli occupation planes and artillery continued bombing various areas of the Gaza Strip, after a bloody day in which more than 200 citizens died, most of them children,” Wafa said, citing various local sources within the enclave.

The Israeli bombings were concentrated in the early hours of Tuesday in Rafah and Khan Younis, in the south, as well as in Deir al Balah, in the center. At least 30 civilians killed in Rafah -where thousands of displaced people are concentrated-, among them a dozen children, according to health sources consulted by Efe in that city where the bombings attacked three family homes.

Several Palestinians carry a victim of the Israeli bombings in Khan Younis, Gaza.

As Efe was able to confirm, the bombings left the homes of the Zorob, Attiya and Abdel families reduced to rubble.

A total of 1.9 million Gazans are displaced in an enclave of 2.3 million inhabitantsand most of them in Rafah, where each house can accommodate more than 50 people.

Journalist Adel Zourub died in the Rafah bombings, bringing the number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip to 94.according to the count of the press office of the Hamas Government in the Strip – which also includes intellectuals and influencers -, after the journalist Haneen Al Qashtan died yesterday.

Furthermore, in the center of the enclave, Israeli aircraft bombed the refugee camps of Nuseirat and Bureij, in the Deir al Balah area, where at least nine people including five children were killed; and the city of Khan Yunis, in the south; “with numerous deaths and injuries,” according to Wafa.

Smoke rises in Rafah following an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza Strip city on December 1, 2023.

The Strip's Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, also reported bombings in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the enclave, in which at least 13 people died and 75 were injured, including dozens of critical cases.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra also accused Israel of turning Al Awda hospital, inside the Jabalia refugee camp, into its “military barracks” after arresting 250 people there. among them 90 members of the medical staff, including its director Ahmed Muhana, 40 patients and 120 displaced people.

“Inside the hospital there is no water, food or medicine, and the occupation forces prevent movement between departments,” said Al Qudra.

Intense Israeli bombing of the Strip has killed more than 19,400 Gazans since the war began on October 7 – most of them civilians, including more than 8,000 children; and caused more than 52,000 injuries; In addition, it is estimated that some 7,500 bodies are still under the rubble, according to data from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

According to the UN, since October 7, some 342 schools have been damaged, approximately 70% of the educational facilities in Gaza, many of them used as shelter for the almost 2 million people displaced by the conflict (at least 297 of them have died and a thousand were injured in attacks on these shelters).

EFE