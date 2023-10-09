Nearly 1,500 bodies of alleged militants of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas were found in areas of southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, from where on October 7 they carried out an unprecedented attack against Israeli territories in which At least 900 citizens of this country have died and more than a hundred have been kidnappedreported Israel’s Channel 13 television.

For its part, the Israeli Army, without giving precise figures, has stated that its forces have killed hundreds of armed men from Hamas and its ally, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, who infiltrated Israel since last morning on the 7th.

According to the Israeli army, 700 citizens have died and 2,000 have been wounded. Photo: EFE/ MOHAMMED SABER

On the Gaza side, at least 687 people have been killed after Israel launched airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave in response. The Israeli Army reported that they have attacked sites Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad throughout the Gaza Strip in the last few hours.

The sites include tunnel entrances, a mosque that housed a war room, weapons storage locations and a meeting area. According to the Israeli military, one of the tunnels was used by Hamas in its initial attack on Israel on Saturday morning.

Many militants were in the building in the Islamic Jihad meeting area at the time of the attack, the Israeli Army says, adding that The specific target of the attack was two individuals who fled the area after the initial attack.

Deaths that the conflict has left so far

The dead in Israel now reach more than 900 after the brutal attack by Hamas by land, sea and air on Saturday, while the deaths in the Gaza Strip total 687, including 140 children, on the third day of conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militias.

Destruction in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health of Israel confirmed that the injured reach 2,600, including at least 376 in serious condition, due to the aggression of the Palestinian militias and the launch of more than 4,400 rockets from the enclavealthough most have been intercepted.

In Gaza, there are now 3,726 injured, according to the latest count from its Ministry of Health of the Strip, which since yesterday has been suffering intense bombing by Israeli aviation, which has attacked numerous civil infrastructure and residential buildings.

Hamas assured that the bombings have caused the death of at least 4 Israeli hostagesof the hundred kidnapped people that the group took captive on Saturday, during its aggression in Israeli territory, where they shot, massacred and kidnapped civilians in twenty communities bordering Gaza.

Israel’s response in Gaza.

The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant announced this Monday that he ordered the total blockade of the Gaza Stripwhich means that the Palestinian enclave will be “without a supply of electricity, food and fuel”, as a retaliatory measure in this conflict.

“I have given an order: Gaza will be under a total shutdown. We are fighting barbaric terrorists and we will respond accordingly“said the minister.

The Army recently confirmed that it has regained control in almost all the areas taken two days ago by the militiasbut warned that there may still be “terrorists” hiding in them, with whom there have been “intense exchanges of fire.”

However, a military spokesman warned that the conflict could be long, and advised the population to stock up on food and water at home, for now, for at least 72 hours.

EFE

