In Paris, more than a thousand people came out to protest against police violence in the Place de la République. This was announced on July 8 by the TV channel BFMTV.

“More than a thousand people gathered in Paris on Saturday afternoon in memory of Adam Traor, despite the prohibition of the police prefecture,” the report said.

It is noted that the march against police violence was supposed to take place in the department of Val-d’Oise. It was planned that it would be headed by Assa Traore, whose brother, Adam Traore, died in 2016, when he was taken to the department after a clash with security forces. The authorities banned this action, after which it was moved to the Place de la République in Paris. The Metropolitan Police Prefecture also imposed a ban on the demonstration.

According to BFMTV, law enforcement officers issued fines of €135 for participating in the rally. At the same time, Assa Traore herself called on the protesters to “disperse without violence.” It is noted that law enforcement officers began to disperse the protesters.

The unrest in France began after the police shot and killed a 17-year-old teenager in Nanterre on the morning of June 27. An investigation has been launched into the shooter.

It is known that during the six days of unrest, law enforcement officers detained 3,625 people, including 1,124 minors. 990 cases were brought to court, of which 480 were considered under the accelerated procedure. There were 380 sentences involving imprisonment.

Thus, on July 2, a court in the city of Grenoble in southeastern France sentenced three rioters to terms of three to four months in prison. All the defendants were detained while committing thefts from the destroyed shops on the night of July 1.

On July 5, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, at a hearing in the Senate, announced the end of the unrest throughout the country, calling the situation stable. At the same time, he added that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is still in the mode of increased mobilization. The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the peak of unrest in the country had passed.