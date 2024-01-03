Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschländer, Mike Schier

Press Split

Almost two years after the start of the war, more than a million Ukrainians live in Germany. But not even 20 percent have a job. The CSU state group is calling for a course correction.

Munich – Shortly before the retreat of its regional group in Seeon, the CSU is calling for a new way of dealing with refugees from Ukraine. The government in Kiev must “create the conditions so that Ukrainian refugees can return to safe areas of western Ukraine,” says a paper from the regional group that is available to the “Münchner Merkur”. In addition, Ukrainian refugees should be more encouraged to work instead of relying on citizens' money.

“This is not acceptable” – CSU calls for rethinking of Ukrainian refugees

“Almost two years after the start of Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine, Germany has to react to the fact that citizens’ money creates the wrong incentives and the number of adult, employable Ukrainian refugees in Germany is much lower than in our neighboring countries,” says regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt . “This is not acceptable.”

Refugees from Ukraine © Hector Adolfo Quintanar Perez

In the fall, migration researchers at the University of Münster published figures according to which less than 20 percent of Ukraine refugees worked in Germany, but 74 percent in Denmark and at least two thirds in Poland and the Czech Republic. Dobrindt: “If reasonable job offers are rejected, there will have to be reductions in benefits in the future.”

CSU wants to increase pressure on Ukrainians – work in Germany or return to western Ukraine

The state group says we have to move away from the principle of permanent receipt of citizens' money. Instead, the principle must apply from now on: “Start work in Germany or return to safe areas of western Ukraine”. There are currently 1.13 million Ukrainian war refugees registered in the Central Register of Foreigners, 158,500 of them in Bavaria. In 2023, however, the number hardly increased.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great horror and small moments of happiness View photo series

Since August 31, 2022, refugees from Ukraine with a valid residence permit or a temporary right of residence have received citizen's benefit and no benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. However, this does not apply to newly arrived people from Ukraine until a residence permit is issued. (Christian Deutschländer, Mike Schier)