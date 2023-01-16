The new Sinner was born in 2022, from a breakup that led to a revolution. A turning point with a small “s”, according to the Equipe who generously put Jannik behind the blackboard, among the disappointments of the year for leaving the Top 10. Who trusts the process that the South Tyrolean has undertaken with Simone Vagnozzi last winter and Darren Cahill at the beginning of summer, however, considers the choice to change coach the normal rite of passage in the life of a champion. And the good start in Melbourne, in this sense, encourages optimism.