The electronic toll market in Italy has a new contender. If in the beginning it was only Telepass that dictated the law, with the advent of UnipolMove effectively interrupting what until then had been a monopoly, now MooneyGo is also added to the game, a device for payment on toll roads launched by Mooney , a company owned by Enel and Intesa San Paolo.

Not just electronic tolling

The MooneyGo app has already been active for some time and allows you to pay not only the motorway toll but also parking or public transport and even the C area of ​​Milan or the ferry to the Strait of Messina. The device can be activated in 5 minutes and will be available in 20,000 affiliated Mooney sales points (tobacconists, bars and newsagents) distributed throughout Italy. Currently the services provided (excluding electronic toll) offer coverage in 5,000 municipalities throughout the country. In 2022, 8 million parking spaces on blue lines were paid for and 4 million tickets and transport passes were sold via apps.

Rates

It is possible to associate 2 license plates for each device and choose between the “Pay per Use” option, to pay for the service only in the months in which the motorway is used, or, alternatively, the subscription. For the former the rate is 2.20 euros per month during periods of use (plus 10 euros for activation) while in the case of a subscription you pay 1.50 euros per month with an activation cost of 5 euros. Unlike other offers available on the market, with MooneyGo the fees, tolls and other services are charged to any credit, debit or prepaid Mooney card, which the user associates with the device during registration, excluding foreign cards.

MooneyGo goals

“MooneyGo revolutionizes its reference market by now offering, in a single app, the most complete range of mobility services in a logic of perfect integration that allows you to save time and money. And this, by choosing at any time the solution best suited to your needs and controlling costs with maximum transparency – declared Stefania Gentile, CEO of Mooney – Mooney’s entry into the electronic toll sector is a living testimony to our company’s continuous innovation aimed at simplifying citizens’ daily lives”.