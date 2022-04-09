The new MCU series, “moon knight”, will premiere its third episode next Wednesday, April 13, thus reaching half of the 6 episodes that it will broadcast. the series of Disney Plus starring oscar isaac It has been receiving more than positive reviews, keeping fans waiting to know about the confrontation between Spector against Arthur Harrow.

In the last chapter, he introduced us to a new character, Layla, Marc Spector’s wife, whom we initially met as a voice on the phone. Then her face was revealed. Layla is played by actress May Calamawy.

“Moon Knight”, the new Marvel series on Disney+, is being bombarded with bad reviews on IMDb due to a reference to Armenian culture in the first episode. Photo: Marvel

Layla role in “Moon knight”

Beyond having multiple personalities and the characteristic of acquiring powers by being the avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the Moon on Earth, Marc does not usually work alone. One of the characters that will help him on more than one occasion will be Layla, Marc Spector’s wife, who actually shows herself to be someone who knows more about Marc Spector’s state of mind than she thought.

Steven Grant and Layla in “Moon Knight”. Photo: Disney Plus

Mary Calamawy and her participation in “Ramy”

In the Disney Plus series, Layla is played by May Calamawy, a 35-year-old actress who was born in Bahrain and is of Egyptian and Jordanian descent. Between 2019 and 2020 she was one of the main actresses of “Ramy”, the Hulu series created by Ramy Youssef. The production was nominated three times for Emmys for acting roles, two of which were for its leading man. In this series, Calamawy plays Dena Hassan, the protagonist’s sister.