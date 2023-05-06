In the south-west of Poland, a monument of Gratitude to the soldiers of the Red Army was dismantled

In Poland on Friday, May 5, a monument of Gratitude to the soldiers of the Red Army was dismantled. It is reported Online Institute of National Remembrance (INP) of the country.

The monument was located in the city of Glubchitsy, Opol Voivodeship, in southwestern Poland. The INP called the monument a “propaganda object.”

“Based on the documentation of the Polish Red Cross, it was established that in 1952 complex exhumations of the remains of Red Army soldiers were carried out in Glubchitsy and there were no burials of Red Army soldiers left in Glubchitsy,” the report says.

The Monument of Gratitude to the soldiers of the Red Army in Glubchitsy was erected in 1945.

In March 2022, a monument to the soldiers-liberators of the Red Army was dismantled in the Chrzowice area in southwestern Poland. “There is no place for a red star in the public space of a free, independent and democratic Poland <...> No, because this symbol hides the crimes of the communist regime since the interwar period,” said Karol Nawrocki, director of the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland.