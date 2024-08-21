At the gamescom 2024 it is possible to try MONSTER HUNTER WILD and several international magazines have released new gameplay for the game. In addition to the videos, which you will find at the end of the article, some important information has also leaked about some improvements that have been made to this new chapter of the franchise. For example now Armor will no longer differ based on the gender chosen for our avatar, but we can freely decide which one to use.

An important new feature concerns the map that we can consult to orient ourselves within the game world. This it will in fact be three-dimensional and we will be able to rotate and enlarge it to be able to find the perfect path for each mission. It will also be possible cooking in the middle of a missioneven if we are not in a camp. But we will have to be careful because the monsters they will still be able to attack us and interrupt us.

We leave you now with the livestream and the new gameplay dedicated to the game. Enjoy!

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS – Developers Livestream

Gameplay

Source: CAPCOM away Gematsu