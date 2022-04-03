Monica Cabrejos He is not daunted by anyone after having released the news that he was the victim of sexual abuse by a sports commentator during the quarantine that was extended by the pandemic. For this reason, he assured that only if a tax investigation is opened will he provide the exact data of his aggressor.

The peculiar thing about her story, which has given rise to divided opinions among her followers and many Internet users, is the anonymity of the person who violated her, according to her statements. There has been much speculation on the subject and names have come out, such as Luis ‘Papelito’ Cáceres and Martín Arredondo, but there is nothing concrete so far because both characters came out to deny the facts.

What has Monica Cabrejos said about it?

Although artists like Daniela Darcourt and Mariella Zanetti have shown solidarity with the television presenter Mónica Cabrejos, there are also people like Dorita Orbegoso, who have asserted that it is taking very lightly not to give a name or surname because the statements are very strong.

Given this, the psychologist decided to respond emphatically: “I had hoped that this urine sample would serve as evidence, but it did not, and so far I have nothing… When I arrived in Lima I went to a laboratory, but they refused to receive the test. urine sample I took. They told me that they had to make sure it was mine, it had to be taken by them. Two days later I came back for the result and this was the strongest blow I have ever received in my life. It came out negative because that drug only lasts six hours in the body, “she told the newspaper El Comercio.

Also, the television presenter added: “If the Prosecutor’s Office does an ex officio investigation, I am willing to say the name of the person. It would be a great lesson, not only for me, but for all women.”

On the other hand, Mónica Cabrejos took advantage of the context to recall another well-known case in the Peruvian show business, in which no one judged or called the version an unbelievable testimony when it was released. That is why she stated: “Other artists have written books to denounce issues of sexual violence and have fully believed them. For example, no one questioned the aggression suffered by Emilia Drago, someone I love very much. About my story they have said that it is a lie, that it did not happen.

Mayra Couto showed her support for Mónica Cabrejos for her accusations

The actress Mayra Couto denounced a few months ago that her former co-worker Andrés Wiese harassed her while they were recording the well-known television series “There is a place in the background”, and when she heard the version of the journalist Mónica Cabrejos, she fully supported her.

In that sense, he applauded his courage: “Sexual aggressors are beginning to have a face. Thank you, Mónica Cabrejos, and to all of us who have the possibility of denouncing and do so despite fear. I am sure that there are women waiting for the moment to do the same and thus warn society and other women”.

Magaly Medina supports the statements of Mónica Cabrejos

The presenter Magaly Medina spoke out against the public complaint of Mónica Cabrejos and did not hesitate to fully support her, but also asked that the aggressor be known so that many people know him.

True to his style, he assured: “This man who harassed her, who has a position of power, as a producer and can tell you ‘I’ll hire you if you submit to my carnal whims; you keep on keeping your job or better I’ll fire you’, those people don’t deserve to be anywhere, they deserve to be publicly denounced and have all our contempt”. In addition, she limited: “I believe that, if justice was not done before, it should be done now.”