The images that went viral seemed to be part of some catastrophe movieHowever, they were real and belonged to the Buenos Aires airport and the San Fernando airport that were at the center of the storm that hit the Metropolitan area during the early hours of the morning and left one person dead, 18 injured and material damage.

Almost six hours after its closing, andl Jorge Newbery Metropolitan Airport It returned to operation after having been closed due to the consequences caused by the storm. Meanwhile, 16 Aerolíneas Argentinas planes were out of service and a hundred flights were affected.

According to the concessionaire Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 (AA2000), the storm “generated broken windows, blown-off roofs in hangars and general damage to parked aircraft. The prompt tasks carried out made it possible to guarantee the operation, but there are cancellations and delays.”

They pointed out that “Operations at the metropolitan terminal restarted at 9 a.m. after cleaning the runway to ensure takeoffs and landings.”

And they specified that “operations will become normalized over time, as the different airlines make rescheduling. Currently, 52 arrivals and 57 departures are cancelled.”

In the statement, they indicated that “the terminal in general has blindex glass broken by strong winds. “In the international arrivals area, part of the corridor suffered damage, although this does not prevent the operation.”

Furthermore, “in the domestic pre-boarding area, part of the ceiling was damaged in the area of ​​doors 10, 11 and 12, while two doors were disabled.”

Also, “the roofs of several hangars were blown off; there was general damage to aircraft that were parked; in the parking lot: damage was recorded to the ceiling of the sixth floor and in the immediate vicinity there were fallen trees on Costanera Avenue.”

They indicated, on the other hand, that “the AA2000 teams are working in coordination with all the organizations involved in the airline activity so that the damage caused by the storm is repaired as soon as possible.”

The delays and cancellations cover all companies that operate in the metropolitan air station, although Aerolíneas Argentinas sources indicated that the canceled flights reach a hundred and a similar number is affected by delays and rescheduling.

“There are 16 planes out of service due to the storm, some that received lightning strikes, others hit due to movement due to the wind, so the corresponding review is being carried out to put them back into operation,” explained sources from the flag line.

The sources added that, despite the situation, “operations are being carried out, although with delays,” so they warned passengers that “there may be variations in their flight schedules.”

In the case of the San Fernando airport, the damage reached the terminal and the aircraft, several of which were turned over by the strong winds and dragged several meters.

Airpark in the center of the storm



The storm broke out shortly before 4 o'clock today, with gusts of wind of up to 140 km/h per hour, which caused serious damage, especially in the runway area, where there were planes that were displaced by the force of the wind, Plates were blown off, and boarding ladders and equipment were displaced.

The violence of the storm left remains of different elements on the track, such as branches of different sizes that were carried by the force of the wind.

This situation led the technical staff of the concessionaire company to carry out an exhaustive cleaning and damage control operation, after which operations were enabled again.

At the Ezeiza Ministerio Pistarini international airport the situation was less compromised, since the canceled flights amounted to four until this morning and the consequences of the storm were milder than at Aeroparque.

The sources indicated that there are delayed flights, but the Ezeiza airport has been operating normally since 8 a.m.

THE NATION

ARGENTINA