A woman was shot to death in a food market by two subjects who approached him and shot him repeatedly, in Juarez CityChihuahua.

He crime It was reported at 9:20 a.m. this Monday, June 19, when the woman had just left the market and got into a cherry-colored Chevrolet Suburban truck with border plates.

At that moment, the armed individuals arrived and shot him, in front of dozens of merchants and customers who were in the place.

According to El Diario, the woman was killed at the wheel of the truck; she received bullets in the side, left arm and head. According to witnesses, between 7 and 8 gunshots were heard.

The authorities arrived immediately to protect the crime scene. They also closed the market and removed the people who were in the place.