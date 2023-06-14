The manager of the restaurants La Chimenea, in Molina, and Campo Real, in Altorreal, David García, decided to take a step forward as an inclusive businessman, and together with the City Council he was an active collaborator in the Elia project, which is carried out in the municipality. The Columbares association was the promoter of various workshops and actions, such as the Basic Kitchen Operations course that was given in the months of April and May to around twenty women to continue improving their job placement itineraries.

Through this training related to the hospitality sector, training was offered from La Chimenea for what could be a viable job opportunity for many of the immigrant women, since the hospitality and restaurant sector is a large job market. that can give employment opportunities.

At the end of the course, David García hired two women from the Columbares program, who are already part of a staff of close to forty employees between the two restaurants he runs. But it is not the first time that the Molinense businessman has answered the call of a social organization. Previously he already employed women through Cáritas and right now he has six workers from projects aimed at the insertion of people at risk of social exclusion.

“The people who have stayed are wonderful. Honest, hardworking and eager people. The truth is that I am very happy, “says David. The businessman is open to continue collaborating with this type of project, such as the one that Columbares closed last Wednesday at the La Chimenea restaurant.

From the organization they emphasize the “solidarity” personality of García. “She has provided them with an Arabic translator so that the women could have quality training and understand the lessons,” they point out from the association.

integrated itineraries



The project ‘Elia: integrated itineraries for migrant women victims of gender violence and at risk of social exclusion’ is financed by the Ministry of Inclusion and financed by the EU.

The objective of the program is to improve the socio-labour insertion of immigrant women victims of gender violence or at risk of social exclusion, through the creation of integrated and personalized employment itineraries, which include psychosocial counseling, accompaniment, mediation and training actions.