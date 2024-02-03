Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Grosu allowed the end of negotiations with the EU until 2030

Moldova may complete negotiations on accession to the European Union (EU) ahead of schedule in 2023. This was stated by the speaker of the country's parliament, Igor Grosu, reports TASS.

“There is no need to focus on 2030. I think that we have the opportunity and responsibility to do everything to make the moment of joining the EU even closer,” the politician said.

He stressed the need to hold a referendum in 2024 and start the negotiation process. According to him, with regard to Moldova and Ukraine, the negotiation process on accession to the EU will not take place according to the previously used template.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, after a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Dorin Recan, said that Budapest unconditionally supports Chisinau’s accession to the European Union. According to the Hungarian politician, the countries strive for cooperation and evaluate each other positively.