In this regard, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the role of the President of the UAE in resolving humanitarian issues in Ukraine, including the exchange of prisoners.

Speaking at a press conference after the CIS summit in Kazakhstan, Putin said he was “open” to negotiations with Kyiv and to the mediation of countries such as the United Arab Emirates or Turkey.

Diplomats and political analysts believe that the Emirati mediation to calm the Ukrainian crisis comes due to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s strong relations with the two parties to the conflict, whether Moscow or Kyiv, as well as his constructive communication with Western capitals during the past years, which qualifies him to play the mediation role successfully and effectively.

On Tuesday, in St. Petersburg, the President of the UAE held a session of talks with his Russian counterpart, which dealt with bilateral relations, the latest regional and international developments, foremost of which are the developments of the Ukrainian crisis and the importance of supporting diplomatic efforts that serve all parties and achieve peace and stability in the world.

The UAE played an important role in the prisoner exchange process between Russia and Ukraine, according to WAM agency. In this regard, Putin stressed that “the Russian side appreciates these efforts undertaken by the UAE, which confirmed its readiness to continue mediation efforts.”

balanced relationships

For his part, a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs and a prominent expert in international relations, Ambassador Rakha Hassan, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is keen to offer mediation in the Ukrainian war crisis, due to his strong relations in the international community, pointing out The UAE has a close relationship with Russia and joint cooperation in many fields.

Hassan explained that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s visit to Moscow aimed primarily at coordinating relations between the two countries, and taking advantage of the positive atmosphere of the visit to offer mediation and calm the conflict in Ukraine, which is exacerbating day after day.

He added: “The whole world demands the necessity of ending the war and entering into negotiations, because everyone has been affected by its repercussions, and therefore the international mobilization must be used to stop the escalation and start negotiations between the two sides, and among these efforts is what the President of the UAE is doing, which may carry positive hopes to calm the conflict.”

Considering that “diplomacy is the art of the possible”, the UAE has what qualifies it to play a mediating role in the crisis of war between Moscow and Kiev, by virtue of its extended and influential relations, according to the former Egyptian diplomat, and therefore “the two sides may respond to the voice of reason, and it is necessary to try and strive continuously to negotiate.” .

In this context, the Russian President said that “over 50 years of our diplomatic relations with the UAE, our contacts have developed gradually and upward, and despite the complexity of relations today in the world, relations between Russia and the UAE are an important factor for achieving stability in the region and in the whole world.”

human role

In turn, the academic specializing in international affairs, Tariq Fahmy, explained, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the humanitarian role of the UAE was present in the current war, including the prisoner exchange process.

Fahmy said, “The visit comes at an important time, especially since Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is moving in many diplomatic circles, and the UAE has creative diplomatic capabilities and capabilities that it can offer in this crisis, and it is known for following the strategy of political guidance, which facilitates many things for it.” “.

He pointed out that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is the first Arab president to visit Moscow and meet Putin since the outbreak of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, and then major political trends will be built on it in the coming period, to create a movement to solve this crisis given the credibility of the Emirati president in international circles.

However, the war is very complex and requires many international and international efforts, according to the academic specializing in international affairs.