Students and graduates of the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence highlighted their unique talents and technical specializations to more than 40 potential employers as part of the activities of the third edition of the Training and Career Opportunities Exhibition, which was held this week on the university’s campus in Masdar City.

More than 100 master's and doctoral students will undergo summer training as part of their path toward degrees in computer vision, machine learning, or natural language processing.

Final year students had the opportunity to speak directly to companies about current and future job vacancies, in order to pursue their careers in the field of artificial intelligence and contribute to the development of the growing technology ecosystem in the UAE.

The annual exhibition is considered the most important event organized by the University's Career Services and Training team, as it gives students exclusive access to prominent local employers in the public and private sectors, as well as large multinational companies such as Etihad Airways, E& Group, Abu Dhabi Police and Customs. Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC”, Bayanat, “AIQ”, “Core 42”, “General Motors”, “KPMG”, “Pure Health”, and many other companies. .

Professor Timothy Baldwin, Acting Dean of MBZUAI, said: “Our graduates have a high level of technical expertise in artificial intelligence disciplines, and are among the most sought-after candidates in today’s job market.”

He added, “The Training and Career Opportunities Exhibition is an essential platform that gives students the opportunity to communicate personally with various institutions and emerging companies from various sectors, such as health, communications, financial services, energy, aviation, and consulting, in order to learn about the range of opportunities available in the short and long term.”

During the event, students and graduates were given the opportunity to participate in quick interviews that enabled students and employers to learn as much information as possible about each other within five minutes. Individual training on presentation and personal interview skills was also provided.

It is noteworthy that the number of university students increased in 2023 to 272 students belonging to more than 40 nationalities, and this number is expected to increase with the addition of two new majors, computer science and robotics, in the fall of this year.

Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence maintains its rank among the top twenty globally in the fields of artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning and natural language processing, according to the latest rankings of institutions concerned with computer science, “CSRankings”.