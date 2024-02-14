His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” received Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, during the activities of the closing day of the World Government Summit 2024.

