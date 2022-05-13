His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, mourned the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace.

His Highness said in a tweet through his official account on Twitter: “With hearts wracked by sadness… and with souls that believe in God’s decree and destiny… we mourn the patron of our march… and our President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the people of the Emirates, the Arab and Islamic peoples, and the world… Oh God, he has landed.” You have it.