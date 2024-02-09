His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, attended the ceremony to launch the name and new identity of “Zayed International Airport”, in honor of the memory of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “Tayyib May God have mercy on him,” and in celebration of his legacy and history full of immortal achievements that presented the United Arab Emirates to the world in its finest image.

The new identity includes elements inspired by the rich Emirati culture and its authentic Arab heritage. The airport, which bears its new name, was designed to provide the most innovative and smooth experience among international airports in this sector. It also complies with the highest quality standards and exceeds travelers’ expectations.

On this occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We feel very proud to name the largest airport in Abu Dhabi after Zayed International Airport, in honor of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan.” Al Nahyan, “May God bless his soul.” The unprecedented achievements of our founding father in connecting our country with the world have inspired our commitment to ensuring that Abu Dhabi is strengthened as a leading global center for travel and trade.

On this occasion, I would like to express my gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” for his trust in us to move forward in the footsteps of our founding father, and to help commemorate his unforgettable legacy, whose impact continues on us. To this day, he will remain an inspiration for future generations. Zayed International Airport opens its doors to all parts of the world, heralding a new era in the aviation sector in Abu Dhabi. The airport's advanced infrastructure provides an unprecedented level of connectivity, innovation and sustainability. This is in order to provide a distinctive experience for travelers, which will push tourism and regional trade to new heights.”

Abu Dhabi Airports hosted a ceremony to reveal the new name of Zayed International Airport, in the presence of a number of representatives of the parties and stakeholders. A range of activities are also being organized for travelers at the airport throughout the weekend, including live performances featuring international artists, as well as organizing many digital performances, travel gifts and promotions from partners.

For her part, Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Zayed International Airport is an exceptional gateway that allows us to promote Abu Dhabi, showcase its heritage to the world, and highlight the values ​​of communication, innovation and sustainability that exist within it. On this occasion, we should pay tribute to the hard work of our employees, partners and all stakeholders who contributed to achieving this great achievement. 2023 has been a very positive year for Abu Dhabi Airports. I am particularly pleased to express my pride in the tremendous success of operations in Terminal A. The airport ensures that passengers have a distinctive, comprehensive and seamless travel experience, enhanced by the latest technologies and stemming from the heritage of Emirati hospitality. We are very excited about what Zayed International Airport has to offer as it launches the next chapter of its journey under the name of the founding father of the UAE.”

The new identity, which was revealed as part of the launch of the new name, celebrates many of the distinctive features of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and also includes elements and shapes inspired by its natural landscape and history, and the design of the airport itself. The traditional sailing boat, the palm tree, the desert sun, Qasr Al Hosn Castle, and the new Terminal A were used as creative sources for the new logo, which displays Abu Dhabi’s unique identity and invites travelers to formulate stories of their experiences in the various areas and facilities of the airport. In conjunction with the launch of the new identity of Zayed International Airport, a video clip of a distinctive artwork was shown in which more than 1,750 drones participated, to present an aerial show in the shape of the airport’s new logo.

Passenger Terminal A is the most important feature of Zayed International Airport. It is classified as one of the largest airport buildings in the world, and can receive up to 45 million passengers annually, and represents a new era for the transport and aviation infrastructure in Abu Dhabi in particular, and in the UAE in general. During the first sixty days after the opening of the new building and the start of its full operations, Zayed International Airport received about 4.48 million passengers, including 1.21 million arrivals, 1.22 million departures, and two million people on transfer flights, on board more than 24,000 flights. Zayed International Airport provided its services to 117 travel destinations in December 2023, an increase of 20% after serving 100 cities in 2022. This increase is due to the rapidly growing aviation network, which includes 28 international airlines.

Zayed International Airport places the passenger experience at the heart of all its operations, thanks to its world-leading facilities, including biometric technology, to simplify the screening and boarding processes, and 35,000 square meters of space hosting 163 retail outlets, restaurants, cafes and entertainment facilities, to provide travelers A wide range of shopping options and enjoy food and drinks while in the airport building. Since its opening in November 2023, the building has been able to record many exceptional operational successes, including providing an advanced level of services to travelers, and attracting a growing list of international airlines.

In general, the passenger traffic results for Abu Dhabi airports during the year 2023 show a significant increase in demand from passengers, as a total of 22,935,316 passengers traveled through all five commercial airports in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023, representing an increase in demand by 44.5%. % compared to 2022. The year 2023 also witnessed growth in other vital airport operations, including air travel at the five airports; The total number of movements that include aircraft landings and take-offs reached 226,362 operations, exceeding the number recorded for the year 2022, which amounted to 194,666 operations, representing an increase of 16.3% annually. During the current year and subsequent years, Abu Dhabi airports expect further growth in passenger traffic and cargo volumes. The advanced aviation services at Zayed International Airport play a pivotal role in achieving these positive expectations.