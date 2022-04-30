According to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, during the meeting, which took place on Saturday at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council exchanged congratulations on the approach of Eid Al Fitr.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Rashad Al-Alimi for assuming the leadership of Yemen, and expressed his sincere wishes to him for success in serving his country and its people, overcoming the difficult circumstances it is going through, and moving towards stability and peace.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi affirmed the UAE’s support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, to carry out its national responsibilities towards Yemen’s stability and security and to achieve the aspirations of its people for development and development.

He added that the UAE will spare no effort in providing all possible support to Yemen at all levels, stressing the strong brotherly and historical relations that unite the two brotherly countries.

For his part, Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception and the UAE’s continuous support for the Yemeni people in various fields.