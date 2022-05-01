Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers of trucks and buses transporting workers (50 workers and more) to abide by the decision to prevent movement on all roads and streets on Abu Dhabi Island, including the island’s entrances, including (Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqta Bridge) during Eid Al Fitr, starting at one o’clock. Monday morning, May 2, 2022 until 12 noon of the same day, with the exception of logistical support vehicles and vehicles of public hygiene companies.





She indicated that a comprehensive traffic plan will be implemented that includes the deployment of traffic patrols on all roads and the intensification of traffic control through smart systems with the aim of providing traffic flow and urging drivers in general to cooperate in enhancing efforts to provide traffic safety by adhering to traffic laws.



