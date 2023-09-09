India is also called Bharat, Bharata, and Hindustan in Indian languages. These names date back to before colonialism, and these names are used interchangeably by the people and at the official level.

While she usually sticks to using India in titles such as President or Prime Minister when communicating in English, President Draupadi Murmu earlier this week referred to herself as “President of Bharat” in a dinner invitation to receive G20 leaders, sparking controversy.

When Modi announced the opening of the summit in New Delhi today, he had a card in front of him on the table that read “Bharat,” while the G20 logo bore the two names, “Bharat” in Hindi and “India” in English, according to “Reuters.”

Speaking in Hindi, Modi said: “Bharat welcomes the delegates as the president of the G20.”

New Delhi hosts leaders of major economies to attend the G20 summit.