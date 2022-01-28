Before it premiered Spider-Man: No Way Home, Insomniac Games revealed that the remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man in Playstation 5 I’d be getting a few movie-inspired outfits. One of them in particular did not make it to the video game for obvious reasons, but thanks to the modders, it is now possible to use it.

At the end of No Way Home, we see that peter parker He decides to move into an apartment alone, where he begins to build his own version of the arachnid suit. During the last minutes of the film we can see the hero wearing this suit, which is much more similar to the one in the comics and that left many fans delighted. Well, this suit has already reached Marvel’s Spider-Man, but in an unofficial way.

As you could see in the video above, this suit is already wearable inside Marvel’s Spider-Man, but you will need to make use of the mods. We currently don’t know if Insomniac has any intentions of officially bringing this suit into the game, but it looks a lot like the classic suit that Spidey uses at the start of this quest, so this could be a pretty tough shot.

Publisher’s note: I love the way No Way Home showed us Tom Holland coming of age, and how his version of Spider-Man is finally going to be the hero everyone wants to see on the big screen. The character’s future is certainly interesting, and I can’t wait to see what Sony and Marvel do with him.

Via: comic book