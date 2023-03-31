Saturday, April 1, 2023
MLB: The Most Successful Teams in Baseball History

March 31, 2023
in Sports
MLB: The Most Successful Teams in Baseball History


New York Yankees.

New York Yankees.

Since its founding, Major League Baseball has been the scene of legendary matches.

MLB and baseball experts agree that, regardless of fan preference, a team’s success is measured by the number of World Series titles it has won. In this sense, the New York Yankees are considered by many to be the best team of all time, since they have a total of 27 championships, doubling and far surpassing the second place occupied by the St. Louis Cardinals with only 11 titles. .

Third in this ranking are the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox, both with nine championshipsalthough the latter stand out in recent years having won in 2013 and 2018.

New York Yankees, 2021.

In fourth place are the San Francisco Giants, with eight titles, followed by other recognized teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, who only have seven championships. It should be noted that, although they are not in the top, the Houston Astros have also had an outstanding performance in recent years, winning in 2017 and 2022.

