Like a new man he looked Carlos Rodon in his presentation with new york yankeeswith whom he has just signed for 6 years and 162 million dollarsto wear the flannel of one of the most legendary teams in the Major League Baseball (MLB).

Rodón, complying with the internal regulations of the ‘Bronx Bombers’, wore a new haircut, in addition to having shaved his beard as dictated by the club’s management, assuring that he was ready to win.

“I have always wanted more. Winning has been at the top of my list as a player. As we know, it’s the Yankee style.“, said Rodón about his goals to reach the Big Apple.

great hire

Carlos Rodón comes from one of the best seasons of his life, being one of the best pitchers pitching 178 innings, finishing with 237 strikeouts, the third most in the entire MLB, with an ERA of 2.88, twelfth in the Majors, with the most strikeouts (12) per 9 innings struck out, in his first and only year with the San Francisco Giants.

The lefty of Cuban roots signed a two-year, $44 million deal with San Francisco a year ago, but he exercised his contract option to opt out to explore free agency, finding a new home with the Yankees.

After being selected for the second consecutive year to the Stars gameRodón arrives to greatly strengthen the rotation of the ‘Mules’, who already have Gerrit ColeNestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Frankie Montas.